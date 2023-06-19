Diablo IV Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Diablo IV (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 23, 2023, according to SELL.

The Xbox version debuted in third place and the PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) fell from first to second place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Diablo IV Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Street Fighter 6

Xbox Series X|S

Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack Diablo IV Street Fighter 6

PS4 Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack Hogwarts Legacy Street Fighter 6 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 WWE 2K23 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Pro Cycling Manager 2023 Football Manager 2023

