Metaphor: ReFantazio Also Coming to PS5, PS4, and Steam - News

/ 561 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Atlus at the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct announced Metaphor: ReFantazio for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store. The game has now been confirmed to also be in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Metaphor: ReFantazio was previously known as Project Re Fantasy. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement trailer of the game below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles