Metaphor: ReFantazio Also Coming to PS5, PS4, and Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 561 Views
Atlus at the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct announced Metaphor: ReFantazio for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store. The game has now been confirmed to also be in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.
Metaphor: ReFantazio was previously known as Project Re Fantasy. It will launch in 2024.
View the announcement trailer of the game below:
Thanks, Gematsu.
The awkwardness of delayed announcements. It just feels like trying to trick people.
But I guess I appreciate it is only a couple of days.
I don't know much about the game so I'll look into it.
Now that we live in an era of exclusive 72 hour announcement deals I'm going to stand over the toiler and pee without opening up the fly. I just will wring the piss out of the pants later.
Those embargo deals are a waste of money. Well at least the 48-72 hour ones for gaming.
If Microsoft wants to piss its investors' money away, that's their own lookout.