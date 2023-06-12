Street Fighter 6 Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

/ 283 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 21, 2023, according to SELL.

Street Fighter 6 (PS5) debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down from second to third place, while Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) is down from third to fourth place. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Series X|S

Street Fighter 6 Forza Horizon 5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy Street Fighter 6 FIFA 23 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild PC Football Manager 2023 Microsoft Flight Simulator X-Plane 12

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles