Street Fighter 6 Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 21, 2023, according to SELL.
Street Fighter 6 (PS5) debuted in second place.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down from second to third place, while Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) is down from third to fourth place. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Series X|S
- Street Fighter 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Street Fighter 6
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Football Manager 2023
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- X-Plane 12
