The Elder Scrolls VI Might be Todd Howard's Last Elder Scrolls Game

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda's Todd Howard speaking with IGN mainly about Starfield was asked about the next game from the studio, The Elder Scrolls VI, and he revealed it could potentially be his last Elder Scrolls game.

"That is one where I probably shouldn't say this, but if I do the math I'm not getting any younger," said Howard. "How long do people play Elder Scrolls for? That may be the last one I do. I don't know."

Bethesda is set to release Starfield for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6 and given the longer length to develop AAA games, The Elder Scrolls VI likely won't release until 2027 or 2028. Afterwards, Bethesda is most likely going to develop Fallout 5, which given development times likely won't release until the first half of the 2030's.

