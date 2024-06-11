Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets Deep Dive With Producer Noriaki Okamura - News

Metal Gear Solid series producer Noriaki Okamura on the Official Xbox Podcast discussed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in a new 13-minute deep dive video.

View the deep dive video below:

Read details on the game below:

The core experience of the original, evolved and more immersive than ever. A remake of the 2004 game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Players can elect for a newly added, more modern control style. You can also choose to play with a classic control style that more closely recreates the feel of the original game. The same gripping story and engrossing world, but with all new graphics and 3D audio that enhance the jungle atmosphere. Get ready for the ultimate survival stealth action experience.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

