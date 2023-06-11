Xbox Games Showcase Extended to Feature Games Not Shown at Main Showcase - News

Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct earlier today and revealed it will have more games to showcase during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on Tuesday, June 13 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK.

The extended showcase will feature games from creative partners not shown at the main showcase, as well as deeper dives into Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion.

The showcase will also feature in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes features, gameplay walkthroughs with brand new footage, and more.

"Join us on Tuesday, June 13 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK for Xbox Games Showcase Extended," reads an Xbox Wire post. "The event will offer deeper dives into what you saw from Avowed, Towerborne, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom,and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion, as well as games from our creative partners that we didn’t show you today. We’ll have in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes features, gameplay walkthroughs with brand new footage, and more! And you may even see some very special guests show up, perhaps even one celebrity."

