Paleo Pines Arrives September 26 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Modus Games and developer Italic Pig announced the dinosaur ranch simulation game, Paleo Pines, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 26.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Paleo Pines is a wonderfully quirky island populated with friendly dinosaurs and welcoming townsfolk. When you arrive in Paleo Pines, you’ll move into an old ranch that you need to fix up. Make your own patch of paradise with the help of the wacky townsfolk of Pebble Plaza and the newfound friendship of the wild dinosaurs of the region. But it’s more than just a farming sim – it’s up to you and your trusty Parasaurolophus, Lucky, to uncover the lost history of Paleo Pines.

Meet dinosaurs while enlisting them to fix up your ranch and grow crops to create a cozy sanctuary in this unique, charming farming sim. With in-depth character customization and a broad selection of styles, you can turn your plot of land into the dino ranch of your dreams.

Befriending dino companions is the name of the game in Paleo Pines—tasty treats, nose boops and comfy pens will aid you in your quest to fill your haven with a variety of creatures. You’ll keep track of their dislikes and favorites with a handy dino journal. Paleo Pines also provides a variety of locations to explore—from flowery fields to high canyons, you can make the most out of each day discovering enchanting landscapes and witnessing different species in the lush wilderness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles