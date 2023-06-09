PlayStation to Skip Gamescom 2023 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has told German website GamesMarkt it won't be attending Gamescom 2023. PlayStation last attended Gamescom in 2019.

Nintendo has been confirmed to be attending at Gamescom 2023. No word if Xbox will be attending this year, however, the company did attend last year.

Gamescom is set to take place in Cologne, Germany from Wednesday, August 23 to Sunday, August 27. Gamescom: Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will take place a day earlier on Tuesday, August 22.

