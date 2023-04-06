Gamescom Opening Night Live Set for August 22 - News

Geoff Keighley announced he will once again host Gamescom: Opening Night Live, which will return on Tuesday, August 22 in Cologne, Germany.

"Excited to be back in Cologne with the fans and industry, streaming video game news directly to you," said Keighley via Twitter.

Gamescom 2023 will take place from August 22 to 27.

Get ready!@gamescom: Opening Night Live returns live on Tuesday, August 22 from Koelnmesse in Germany.



Excited to be back in Cologne with the fans and industry, streaming video game news directly to you. pic.twitter.com/5FGuK5pW2F — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 6, 2023

