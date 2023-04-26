Nintendo Confirmed to Return to Gamescom This Year - News

Koelnmesse and The German Games Industry Association have announced Nintendo will return to Gamescom this year.

"We are excited to announce that Nintendo will be exhibiting at Gamescom 2023!" reads a tweet from the organizers. "Many more exhibitors will follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!"

Nintendo last attended Gamescom in 2019 and is the first major publisher confirmed to attend Gamescom 2023.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will return this year on Tuesday, August 22 in Cologne, Germany. It will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Gamescom 2023 will take place from August 22 to 27.

