Switch Sales Jump 39% in Europe in May 2023, Tears of the Kingdom Tops the Software Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuted in first place on the Europe charts for May 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

The game was easily number one with sales over 2.5 times higher than the second place game, Hogwarts Legacy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already the third best-selling game of the 2023, only behind FIFA 23 and Hogwarts Legacy. It should be noted that Nintendo does not share digital sales, while the other two games that have sold more includes digital sales. Tears of the Kingdom would be the best-selling game of the year if you were to only look at physical sales.

Hogwarts Legacy was the second best-selling game of May 2023 with sales up 321 percent month-on-month due to the release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. 71.5 percent of sales were for the PS4 and 11.7 percent on the Xbox One. The rest were for the already released PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions.

There were a total of 10.6 million games sold in April across Europe for PC and consoles, which is up 33 percent year-on-year.

There were 429,000 consoles sold in the tracked European markets, which is up 40 percent year-on-year. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included. Read the UK report for May 2023 here.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in May 2023 with sales up over 39 percent compared to May 2022. The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with sales up81 percent, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down 16 percent year-on-year.

The Nintendo Switch was the only console to see sales up compared to March 2023, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S saw sales decrease compared to the previous month.

It should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany, as well as some smaller markets.

There were more than 1.2 million accessories sold in Europe, which is up 11 percent compared to the year before. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller.

Top 20 Games in Europe in May 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 2 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 7 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 8 Dead Island 2 (Plaion) 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* (Nintendo) 10 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Ubisoft) 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 12 Metro Exodus (Deep Silver) 13 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 14 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 15 Dead Island: Definitive Edition (Deep Silver) 16 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 17 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft) 18 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang)* 19 Lego 2K Drive (2K Games) 20 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.



