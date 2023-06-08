Zelda Boosts Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series Sales Drop - Japan Hardware Estimates for May 2023 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 344,989 units sold for May 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 29.33 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 170,778 units to bring its lifetime sales to 3.59 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,641 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.62 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,304 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.44 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 81,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 1,000 units. PS4 sold 90,138 units for the month of May 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 324 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 104,749 units (43.6%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 116,864 (216.8%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 20,911 units (-94.1%). The PlayStation 4 is up 3,542 units (3,577.8%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 64,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 10,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 1,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for May 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 344,989 ( 29,334,678 ) PlayStation 5 - 170,778 ( 3,588,905 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,641 ( 9,622,381 ) Xbox Series X|S - 1,304 ( 441,918 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan May 6, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,713 PlayStation 5 - 54,054 PlayStation 4 - 996 Xbox Series X|S - 523

Japan May 13, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 83,068 PlayStation 5 - 41,452 PlayStation 4 - 779 Xbox Series X|S - 281



Japan May 20, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 86,662 PlayStation 5 - 37,168 PlayStation 4 - 889 Xbox Series X|S - 254

Japan May 27, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 86,546 PlayStation 5 - 38,104 PlayStation 4 - 977 Xbox Series X|S - 246

