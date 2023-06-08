Capcom Showcase 2023 to Feature Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick, and More - News

Capcom has revealed three games that will be featured during the Capcom Showcase 2023 next week.

Dragon's Dogma 2, Exoprimal, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will all be featured during the showcase, along with "a few other updates."

Capcom Showcase 2023 will be roughly 36 minutes in length and be held on Monday, June 12 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST. It you will be available to watch on YouTube and Twitch.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 30. Exoprimal will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 14.

