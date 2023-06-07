Atmospheric Puzzle Platformer A Void Hope Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Elden Pixels has announced atmospheric puzzle platformer, A Void Hope, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and Itch.io. A demo will be available on Steam on June 19.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set out on a journey through a harsh and unforgiving city.

A Void Hope takes you on an atmospheric puzzle platforming adventure to find a cure for a collapsed city. Follow the story of a tormented couple as they try to decipher reality from nightmares and overcome the shadowy threats lurking in the dark.

An Immersive Experience – Solve puzzles, find items and progress through the story in this world brimming with mysterious ambiance.

– Solve puzzles, find items and progress through the story in this world brimming with mysterious ambiance. Something Lurks in the Shadows – Crisp retro aesthetics combined with atmospheric lighting shows a world in darkness but with small slivers of hope.

– Crisp retro aesthetics combined with atmospheric lighting shows a world in darkness but with small slivers of hope. Avoid Combat, Embrace Exploration – Delve into an adventure filled with danger and make your way through the city avoiding the threats that come your way.

– Delve into an adventure filled with danger and make your way through the city avoiding the threats that come your way. A Haunting Soundtrack – Composed by synthwave mastermind Waveshaper, an eerie and evocative landscape of music accompanies your every step.

A Void Hope is the latest game from developer and publisher Elden Pixels, purveyor of quality boutique releases. An immersive and atmospheric puzzle platformer with beautiful pixel art and a haunting soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles