Enclave HD Arrives June 29 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive announced the third-person action RPG, Enclave HD, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 29. It will launch later for the PlayStation 5.

"Fans have been eager to dive back into the action of Enclave, and we’re thrilled to be able to open the Rift for console players this month," said Enclave franchise licensor TopWare Interactive vice president of business development Dirk P. Hassinger.

Ziggurat Interactive vice president Kate Woods added, "We’ve worked hard to ensure that the HD upgrade will present the game on modern consoles stunningly, and introduce even more updated and new things for players to enjoy."

Enclave HD is a third-person action role-playing game with intense medieval combat, an epic soundtrack, and two separate story-driven campaigns which have the player fighting for the forces of Light or Darkness. Each faction offers six distinct character options such as Knights, Wizards, and Druids on the side of Light, or servants of the Darkness like Berserkers, Assassins, and Goblins. Wield swords, magic, and bows to wage war on your enemies and decide Celenheim’s future.

In the original multi-million-selling Enclave, and in Enclave HD, 1,000 years have passed since the high wizard Zale saved the people of Celenheim from the brink of defeat at the hands of the evil armies of Dreg’Atar by creating a massive rift to separate the forces of good and evil permanently. Now the rift is closing, and it is up to an unlikely hero to rise up and fight. Will this aspiring adventurer succeed in their quest to fight for the Light and slay the demon king Vatar? Or will they serve the Dark and take Celenheim for the forces of evil?

Key Features:

Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat.

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings.

More than 25 unique missions.

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way.

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat.

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast.

Three different difficulty settings, provide the right level of challenge for any player.

A plethora of varied weapons, collectable objects, consumables, and magic items.

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes.

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

