Dead Cells Sales Top 10 Million Units

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced Dead Cells has sold over 10 million units since it first released in Early Access in May 2017.

The game is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 on August 11.

The consecutive launch of the 1.0 version on PC and consoles in 2018, a whopping 34 free updates and later launches on mobile have all helped to drive long-tail success in all major global territories, pushing the game into rarely charted sales territory for an independent title.

Dead Cells‘ amazing list of free updates include chunky content additions that have provided new ways for fans to play the game, numerous weapon and item additions and enhancements, extra levels, a host of enemies and large crossover events featuring popular characters from other high profile indie games such as Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight and more. Dead Cells‘ well-received four paid downloadable content—including the groundbreaking recent downloadable content “Return to Castlevania,” which featured an unprecedented collaboration with Konami—have also continued to drive development on the title.

Following the success of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, Evil Empire has been exploring the path forward for the title as a whole. With years of successful updates and expansions behind it after taking over live ops of Dead Cells in 2019, the studio is tinkering with its time-tested methodology, experimenting with ideas for future updates and new ways for fans to enjoy one of their favorite roguelikes.

With numerous award wins after launching in 2018, including “Best Indie Game” at 2018’s Golden Joystick Awards, “Best Action Game” at 2018’s The Game Awards and “Best Indie Game” at 2018’s New York Game Awards, Dead Cells has continued to grow with new meaningful content, attracting more and more players to its challenging and gripping dungeon crawling fun along the way.

