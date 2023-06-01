The Super Mario Bros. Movie is Now the 2nd Biggest Animated Movie of All Time - News

posted 2 hours ago

The Super Mario Bros Movie continues to be a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination and has now passed the original Frozen worldwide gross of $1.28 billion to become the second highest grossing animated movie of all time, according to The-Numbers.

The Super Mario Bros Movie has grossed $1.29 billion worldwide. Frozen II is the only animated movie to have has grossed more money worldwide with $1.45 billion. The Mario movie needs to gross nearly $160 million more to surpass Frozen II.

The movie is also the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico having recently surpassed the previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is the second highest grossing digital animated movie domestically and worldwide. It is also the 9th highest grossing movie of all time.

