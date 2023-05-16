The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the Highest-Grossing Movie of All time in Mexico - Sales

The Super Mario Bros Movie has been a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination as it has grossed over $1.2 billion at the global box office and over $535 million at the domestic box office (US and Canada).

The movie has set a new record for the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico. It has now surpassed the previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Super Mario Bros Movie has grossed $82.4 million in Mexico, while Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $81.2 million during its run.

The film is the 23rd highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, the 15th highest domestically, and 47th internationally. It is the second highest-grossing digital animation movie of all time, only behind Incredibles 2 by about $24 million as of the time of this writing.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $204.6 million in its five day opening domestically and $377 million worldwide. The movie in its opening set many records including the highest-grossing debut of 2023, beating the previous holder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which earned $225.3 million worldwide.

The movie is by far the highest grossing video game movie of all time easily surpassing 2016's Warcraft and 2019's Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

