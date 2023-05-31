Romanian Anti-Trust Probe Accuses PlayStation of Abusing 'Dominant Position' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,302 Views
The Competition Council of Romania in a press release announced it is investigating Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe for infringing competition rules in the country by abusing its "dominant position" in the video game market.
"The Competition Council has launched an investigation into a possible infringement of the competition rules by Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited and its subsidiaries," reads a translation of the press release via ResetEra. Adding this is related to "the video game distribution market for PlayStation consoles."
The investigation states that Sony may have been abusing its market position by prohibiting the sale of game activation codes by competing distributors.
"The competition authority has indications that Sony may have abused its dominant position in the video game console market both by selling online video games compatible with PlayStation consoles exclusively through the PlayStation Store platform and by prohibiting the sale of game activation codes video compatible with PlayStation consoles by competing distributors," reads the press release.
"These practices would have reduced the purchasing options for PlayStation-compatible video games, leading to higher prices for video games for this type of console. Another effect of these practices is the discouraging of Romanian studios from developing video games compatible with PlayStation.
"Sony's PlayStation brand consoles are preferred by Romanian gamers, according to public information, in Romania there are approximately 1.3 million console video game users and 127 video game development studios that would be affected by this possible anti-competitive practice of Sony.
"As part of this investigation, the Competition Council carried out inspections at Sony's premises in Europe to gather information and evidence.
"The inspections are justified by the need to obtain all the information and documents necessary to clarify the possible anti-competitive practices analyzed. Doing so does not prejudge the companies' guilt."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I found it odd when Sony stopped doing sale of digital codes on retailers, but this is a big ball of nothing and well I don't care about digital as either the games are cheaper physical (used copies are cheaper), and the big discount phases on digital aren't synchro with physical copies so they also wouldn't be with the codes.
But sure if Romania demands Sony start selling the codes to stores and the stores put the prices they want I won't mind, but would the decision demand Sony sell the codes for the stores for cheaper than they sell the game on their digital stores so the stores have margin? Otherwise it won't help any store.
And who are these 127 romanian studios I never heard about?
I don't know about this. Thats like saying that Apple has to accept sales made on Google's platform.
There are plenty of companies that sales their products on their own storefronts and not others.
Its like saying GAP is being investigated for not letting customer buy their shirts form competing outlets like Old Navy. Laywers would love this because it would basically allow them to sue everyone.
As long as this leads to more competitive pricing and even competitive prices on digital store fronts and via consoles, good. All consoles are guilty of restrictive purchasing of digital games via their shops and fixing prices. At least MS allows other retailers to sell digital codes at a discount. Much harder to get those for PS or Nintendo.
Interesting, first 11 US Congressmen investigating Sonys Japanese buisness practices to now Romania in Europe.
Well deserved . If you want to complain about “‘high end” monopolies & abuse of market position….it’s Sony. But I wouldn’t put it past Xbox or Nintendo to do the exact same thing if they were in a similar position.