Hideo Kojima is Not Involved With the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake - News

/ 248 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Konami last week announced a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

A Konami spokesperson has told IGN that series creator Hideo Kojima is not involved with the remake.

They are not involved," said the Konami spokesperson. "However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world."

Konami developers who have been "involved in the production of the past [games in the] Metal Gear series" will take on the "central role" of working on remake.

Virtuos will also be assisting in development the game. The studio has been "involved in the production of previous entries in the Metal Gear series."

Konami did reveal the reason for remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is because it depicts the birth of BIG BOSS (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series. Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time."

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles