Puzzle Quest 3 Now Available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Infinity Plus 2 announced the free-to-play puzzle RPG, Puzzle Quest 3, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The original match-3 RPG returns with an all-new adventure, bringing the classic combination of strategic puzzle battles with epic monsters, unique hero classes, and rich fantasy stories.

Explore mythical dungeons, uncover valuable loot, and unlock epic gear as you embark on a brand-new journey to become the next Puzzle Quest legend!

Complete Endless Match-3 Puzzles

Win the day by matching multiple colorful gems and deadly skulls in any direction to create devastating combos.

Discover your Legend

Choose from seven hero classes; start a new character anytime—no lootbox required.

Unlock Epic Gear

Earn loot from your travels and deck your hero with legendary weapons and armor.

Embark on an Adventure

Start a new journey anytime with regularly rotating Adventures and rewarding live events. There is always a quest to complete.

Seasonal Content

Complete story missions or take on seasonal storylines to earn unique rewards added with each major update.

Incredible 3D Graphics

Discover unique monsters, charming characters, and epic heroes fully animated with incredible effects.

Recruit Allies

Meet a cast of characters who join your cause and help you earn more resources or build new equipment.

Collect and Equip Gear

Earn different weapons, armor, and spells to take on increasingly powerful foes.

Multiplayer Action

Battle heroes in player-versus-player and climb the leaderboards, or form a group with up to three friends to take on dungeons together in real time!

