Homeworld 3 Delayed to February 2024

Gearbox Publishing and developer Blackbird Interactive announced Homeworld 3 has been delayed from the first half of 2023 to February 2024. The game is in development for the PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 to February 2024," announced the developers via Twitter.

"Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy.

"Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exactly that, but in order to fully realize that vision we need more time to refine and polish the game.

"We deeply appreciate your passion and dedication to this game, and we are working hard to get Homeworld 3 to you as soon as we can."

We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 from the first half of 2023 to February 2024 so that we deliver the quality experience that fans deserve. pic.twitter.com/DaCX4eFMm4 — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) May 25, 2023

