Insomniac Games to Share Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date Soon - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games during the PlayStation Showcase shared over 10 minutes of gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as well as the revealing Kraven the Hunter will be in the game.

One thing that wasn't announced was the release date for the game. Insomniac Games via Twitter said they will share more details on the game soon, including the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features.

Watching your reactions today has been spectacular," said Insomniac Games. "We know you have tons of questions about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and we're eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently set to launch for the PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023.

