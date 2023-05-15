Hogwarts Legacy Tops the Australian Charts, AFL 23 Debuts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 7, 2023.

AFL 23 is the only new release in the top 10. It debuted in third place.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in its second week fell from first to second place, while Dead Island 2 is down one spot to fourth place. NBA 2K23 remained in fifth place, Call of Duty: Black Ops III re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Grand Theft Auto V remained in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor AFL 23 - NEW Dead Island 2 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

