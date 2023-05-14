The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the UK Retail Charts With Biggest Launch of 2023 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom unsurprisingly debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 13, 2023.

The game was easily the biggest launch of 2023 with sales over 50 percent higher than the retail launch of Hogwarts Legacy in the UK. It is already the eighth best-selling The Legends of Zelda game of all time and set the record for the biggest The Legend of Zelda launch.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped to second place with sales down 68 percent week-on-week. The game did launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One the previous week.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is down one spot to third place with sales down 50 percent. FIFA 23 is up one spot to fourth place with sales up 43 percent, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell from fourth to fifth place with sales flat compared to the previous week.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild re-entered the top 10 in eighth place with sales up 31 percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dead Island 2 Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Legends

