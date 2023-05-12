Amnesia: The Bunker Delayed to June 6 - News

/ 52 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Amnesia: The Bunker creative lead Fredrik Olsson announced the developer Frictional Games has delayed the game by two weeks from May 23 to June 6 due to encountering rare crashes.

"I am coming to you as the bearer of bad news here, because we have recently been forced to take the decision to delay once again the game," said Olsson. "This time for two weeks. We won't make it on the 23rd of May. Instead the new launch date will be the 6th of June.

"We are going through the certification process and we have encountered multiple rare crashes, very difficult to identify, reproduce, and thereby also fix. We simply can't make it time. The alternative would've been to ask the team to work weekends or nights, but that's simply not something we do here at Frictional."

Amnesia: The Bunker will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Here’s Fredrik with a message to you regarding Amnesia: The Bunker pic.twitter.com/8Ak7vPsrja — frictionalgames (@frictionalgames) May 12, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles