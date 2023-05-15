Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison in Japan - April 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360 in Japan, as well as looking at lifetime original Xbox sales and Xbox One sales.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in Japan in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched in Japan in December 2005. The original Xbox launched in Japan in February 2002 and the Xbox One in September 2014.

XSX|S Vs. X360 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 4,290 - X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 24,947 - XSX|S

Total Lead: 171,003 - X360

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 440,614

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 611,617

April 2023 is the 30th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for in Japan. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 4,290 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox Series X|S has caught up to the Xbox 360 by 24,947 units. The Xbox 360 is currently ahead by 171,003 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 440,614 units in 30 months, while the Xbox 360 sold 611,617 units. Month 30 for the Xbox Series X|S is April 2023 and for the Xbox 360 is May 2008.

The Xbox 360 crossed one million units in month 40 and 1.5 million units in month 67. The Xbox 360 sold 1.66 million units lifetime. The Xbox Series X|S is 1.22 million units behind lifetime Xbox 360 sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

