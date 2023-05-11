Age of Wonders 4 Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Age of Wonders 4 has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 19, 2023, which ended May 9, 2023.

Steam Deck has remained in second place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fell two spots in its second week to third place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in fourth place.

FIFA 23 shot up five spots to fifth place, Call of Duty: Black Ops III re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Rust is in seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Age of Wonders 4 - NEW Steam Deck Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Rust Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Hogwarts Legacy

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Age of Wonders 4 - NEW Apex Legends Steam Deck Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Destiny 2 War Thunder PUGB: Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

