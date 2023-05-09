Switch Ships 125.62 Million Units as of March 2023 - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through March 31, 2022. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 125.62 million units, while 1,036.15 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, Nintendo shipped 3.07 million Switch units and 41.85 million Switch games.

Breaking down the 125.62 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 49.00 million units in the Americas, 32.58 million in Europe, 29.59 million in Japan, and 14.44 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 89.58 million units of the 125.62 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 21.02 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 15.02 million units.

Nintendo has set a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 at 15.00 million. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast it would bring lifetime Switch shipment figures to 140.62 million at the end of March 2024. This would be 13.4 million behind lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.

Nintendo for the 12 month period ending March 31, 2023 reported net sales were down 5.5 percent to ¥1,601.68 billion ($11.88 billion) and an operating profit dropped 14.9 percent to ¥504.38 billion ($3.74 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 53.79 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.21 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.09 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 29.81 million Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield – 25.82 million Super Mario Odyssey – 25.76 million Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet – 22.10 million Super Mario Party – 19.14 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 15.41 million Ring Fit Adventure – 15.38 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 14.83 million Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 12.82 million Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 11.38 million Splatoon 3 – 10.67 million Mario Party Superstars – 10.17 million Nintendo Switch Sports – 9.60 million Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 6.46 million Mario Strikers: Battle League – 2.54 million Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 1.86 million Fire Emblem Engage – 1.61 million Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 1.46 million Metroid Prime Remastered – 1.09 million Bayonetta 3 – 1.07 million

