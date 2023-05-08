Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts Again Following PS4 and Xbox One Launch - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 6, 2023.

The game shot up the charts this week due to the launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. The last-generation launch wasn't anywhere near as big as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, however, it was the fourth biggest launch of the year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has dropped to second place in its second week with sales down 68 percent. Retail launch sales were down by a third compared to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, if you were to include digital figures launch sales of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor were actually up 30 percent. Digital sales accounted for nearly two thirds of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sales, while it was just over one third for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Dead Island 2 drops one spot to third place wit sales down 51 percent, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in fourth place, and FIFA 23 remained in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Super Mario Odyssey WWE 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Minecraft Legends

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

