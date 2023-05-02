Dead Island 2, Advance Wars 1+2, and Minecraft Legends Debut on the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Dead Island 2 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2023, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fifth place.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (NS) debuted in second and Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Dead Island 2 God of War Ragnarök Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

Dead Island 2 Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy

PS4 Dead Island 2 FIFA 23 Resident Evil 4 Xbox One FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K23 Nintendo Switch Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Minecraft legends Deluxe Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Dead Island 2 Farming Simulator 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator

