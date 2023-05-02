By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Dead Island 2, Advance Wars 1+2, and Minecraft Legends Debut on the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 440 Views

Dead Island 2 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2023, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fifth place.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (NS) debuted in second and Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Dead Island 2
  2. God of War Ragnarök
  3. Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Dead Island 2
  2. Forza Horizon 5
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
PS4
  1. Dead Island 2
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Resident Evil 4
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 23
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. WWE 2K23
Nintendo Switch
  1. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  2. Minecraft legends Deluxe Edition
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
  1. Dead Island 2
  2. Farming Simulator 22
  3. Microsoft Flight Simulator

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


