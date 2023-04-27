Report: Phil Spencer Says Xbox Will Move Ahead With Its Plans Even Without Activision - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer Thursday morning in an all-hands meeting with division employees said the company is disappointed by the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), blocking Microsoft’s $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming.

This is according to a report from Bloomberg who spoke with a person who attended the meeting, who asked to remain anonymous.

Spencer said the the goal of the acquisition was to speed up Microsoft's gaming plans, but it didn't represent all of the company’s gaming strategy. Xbox will move ahead with its plans even without Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft President Brad Smith was reportedly up at 2:00 am PT on Wednesday drafting a response to the CMA and Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood held a senior leadership meeting, according to the source.

The CMA in its final decision said it is concerned the "deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come."

"Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services and the evidence available to the CMA showed that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service."

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard do plan on appealing the decision by the CMA as both are committed to the deal.

Smith in his own statement said, "We remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal. The CMA's decision rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns and discourages technology innovation and investment in the United Kingdom."

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick on the CMA decision to block the deal is "far from the final word on this deal." They will work alongside Microsoft to "contest this decision" and have "already begun the work to appeal to the UK Competition Appeals Tribunal."

