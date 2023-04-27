Analysts: Microsoft Will Acquire Other Studios If Activision Blizzard Deal Fails - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,761 Views
The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), yesterday announced it decided to block Microsoft’s $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard plan on appealing the decision.
Multiple analysts speaking with GamesIndustry says that if the deal ultimately fails they expect Microsoft to go after acquiring multiple other studios.
Midia Research's Karol Severin says that neither Microsoft and Xbox will "live or die by this acquisition."
"Activision is of course the desired target, but there are other places Microsoft can take its multi-billion war chest to," said Severin. "If this doesn’t go through, I’d expect for Microsoft to continue on its acquisition journey with other targets."
Kantan Games' Dr. Serkan Toto agrees thinking Microsoft could take a similar approach to Tencent.
"Microsoft will absolutely need to start looking at other possible acquisitions now," said Toto. "They are clearly behind Sony in terms of first-party games. If the deal doesn't happen, Microsoft will probably need to gobble up multiple studios to strengthen their software portfolio – and they still won't get something as big as Call Of Duty."
Parker Consulting's Nick Parker adds, "If the deal doesn't go through, and I'm not sure it can now, Microsoft will have lost out more than ABK in terms of market presence opportunities and will have to go searching for another target to fill its gaps in cross platform exploitation and user base proliferation."
Ampere Analysis' Piers Harding-Rolls says if the deal falls through it is unlikely it would mean a "wholesale review of Microsoft's games strategy."
Niko Partners' president and CEO Lisa Cosmos Hanson stated, "Microsoft has a challenge in keeping [its subscription] appealing and valuable to current and future users, as the service requires continuous release of new content in order to retain and attract users."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That's a safe bet, they were planning on more acquisitions regardless of if ABK was approved or not. If ABK fails, I think we will see them go for a smaller publisher like Sega possibly. More individual studio acquisitions are possible as well, lots of new and older independent AAA devs these days.
Someone needs to give these analysts a raise!
Fr though, it shouldn't surprise anyone. Sony bought several studios ever since MS announced this acquisition, and have already said they're not done. As long as MS is done buying publishers, I don't think many will care that much. There's still a handful of support studios MS should've bought years ago lol.
I imagine Microsoft is going to acquire other studios regardless of the Activision-Blizzard failing or not.
They were probably planning on buying more studios regardless of if the Activision/Blizzard deal went through. No one can predict the future, with America attacking ticktok again, maybe Microsoft gets back into the mix and spends all that money on tiktok.
No kidding sherlock :) Those analysts are good.
It's par the course, but I feel like none of the big 3 should really be going for publishers, and instead go for separate studios or studio bundles instead.
Even if they go onto buying other studios, they really need to shape up and have at least a 5yr tenure plan for what is to come out of said studios they purchase, none of this "we've bought them, now what do we do?" nonsense.
But they go for publishers because it already have a big structure working for a high number of employees and IPs while independent studios may not have any big IP so they would be basically hiring 100+ people at once and "buying buildings".
@Trunkswd can you pay us as analysts for the high quality analysis we perfom on the forum ?
Dunno why you got downvoted for such a level headed comment. We do a lot better analysis than this so we should received better than them.
Always funny hearing "Sega" "Sega", the Japanese government/authorities would never allow it.
Within 5 years, Sega would be shut down because Japanese gamers don't buy Xbox and American Xbox gamers don't buy Japanese games. I actually don't care about Sony's stake in this. I just would rather that Microsoft not buy a bunch of studios with great legacies that end up getting dragged into Xbox's grave. I've already seen EA kill far too many once-great studios. With Sega that would mean that Sonic, SMT, and Persona would be as good as dead.
TAKE TWO is a real game changer for system sales!
Please Microsoft, you can buy what you want but stay away from Capcom and Fromsoftware
FromSoftware isn't even possible no matter the cost as its part owned already by Kadokowa, Tencent and Sony. Capcom is also japanese so also impossible.
Hopefully they acquire studios instead of publishers.
Hopefully that's the case but as soon as the news broke yesterday quite a few Xbox gamers online started begging for Sega.
You mean the people that ask that MS stop playing nice and get rough (because 70B on a publisher is playing nice kkkkk).
It's two sides of the same coin. PlayStation gamers have been begging Sony to buy Square or Capcom this entire time lol. I've even read a lot of Take-Two recently xD I doubt anything like that is feasible though. If this was the early 2000's where Sega was all about Xbox exclusives, maybe, but even then, I doubt the Japanese government would approve such a transaction.
Then you enter the nation thread and most are actually against they consolidating those companies, myself included.
I'd rather they invest in their own existing studios and IP than just buy more. They already have something like 23 teams working under them.
They have invested in all of them.
Double Fine is bigger and can now work on multiple projects simultaneously.
inXile grew massively and now has dedicated teams for things like audio and other stuff they used to have to contract out for.
Obsidian grew from around 160 or so to over 200 employees and still going.
Undead Labs got a new studio and an entirely new team.
Compulsion got an entirely new studio and have been growing since being acquired. Their Wiki says 80 people as of 2021, that's already double what they were when acquired and they've been hiring all through 2022 and 2023 so that number is surely higher.
Playground immediately went on a hiring spree with hundreds of job postings on LinkedIn and other sites like it. They now have two huge teams working on different projects.
Ninja Theory hired more people and a brand new studio. Are now a AAA developer and working on multiple projects.
I don't know much about the Bethesda studios but lets be honest, they didn't really need much in terms of growth, just investment of guaranteed money. And maybe I forgot one or two of the other studios they bought but please correct my memory.
People seem obsessed with this idea that money put towards ABK is money off the table for other studios or games, that's not how it works.
That is most likely that they will go after multiple small studios that wouldn't get regulators scrutiny.
That was going to happen regardless of their ABK merger. If anything, letting it go through unchallenged would have signaled to Microsoft that it's open season for them.
Certainly agree that any easy pass would make they target another big publisher but with this many pushbacks even if the deal fails I don't think they will target a big publisher so soon.
I'd rather they acquired studios that could revitalize dormant Rare IPs for Xbox.
I love how these fanboy journos that cried yesterday arr starting to just beg for aquisitions. Gaming journalists are a joke.
Many Xbot’s embarrassed themselves yesterday by saying Microsoft should give up on this deal, when the EU is only a month away from deciding. Lucky none of these people make any important decisions.
I wonder which is the bigger market, the EU or the UK. Not hard to work that out.
Microsoft will wait to see what the EU does, and if successful, will then try to get around, negotiate or pressure a way to accommodate with the UK.
PS I personally don’t care about almost all of Activision blizzard games, so this really means nothing for me personally. But at least on Xbox there’s a much better chance of getting better Games from ABK.
Unlikely - if Microsoft lose this they will re-evaluate their gaming division and exit the market. I said the same in March.....I've 1/2 way through my full prediction.
https://www.vgchartz.com/article/456450/eu-regulators-extend-deadline-to-decide-on-microsofts-activision-blizzard-deal/
That would be interesting. I wonder who would buy the Xbox business.
My guess is Tencent.
I would suggest someone like Samsung (console business) which would sit nicely with their home technology fitting. Gaming business - it's big enough to stand on its own.
It's a shame Microsoft as a corporation, when they get it right, are almost too good at what they do and It comes back to haunt them. Take the office products - they are unstoppable in that field. In Cloud computing (Azure) they are right up there with AWS and Google......but marry office&azure together which is what they are driving with 365 and I can see them getting into trouble further down the road.
I don't use Office or Outlook, but MS does dominate in business, They haven't gotten the message that they aren't really needed to make products for home consumers. They already had to back out of the mobile market as a platform holder. Maybe they should consider going third party in video games.