Analysts: Microsoft Will Acquire Other Studios If Activision Blizzard Deal Fails

posted 4 hours ago

The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), yesterday announced it decided to block Microsoft’s $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over concerns with cloud gaming. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard plan on appealing the decision.

Multiple analysts speaking with GamesIndustry says that if the deal ultimately fails they expect Microsoft to go after acquiring multiple other studios.

Midia Research's Karol Severin says that neither Microsoft and Xbox will "live or die by this acquisition."

"Activision is of course the desired target, but there are other places Microsoft can take its multi-billion war chest to," said Severin. "If this doesn’t go through, I’d expect for Microsoft to continue on its acquisition journey with other targets."

Kantan Games' Dr. Serkan Toto agrees thinking Microsoft could take a similar approach to Tencent.

"Microsoft will absolutely need to start looking at other possible acquisitions now," said Toto. "They are clearly behind Sony in terms of first-party games. If the deal doesn't happen, Microsoft will probably need to gobble up multiple studios to strengthen their software portfolio – and they still won't get something as big as Call Of Duty."

Parker Consulting's Nick Parker adds, "If the deal doesn't go through, and I'm not sure it can now, Microsoft will have lost out more than ABK in terms of market presence opportunities and will have to go searching for another target to fill its gaps in cross platform exploitation and user base proliferation."

Ampere Analysis' Piers Harding-Rolls says if the deal falls through it is unlikely it would mean a "wholesale review of Microsoft's games strategy."

Niko Partners' president and CEO Lisa Cosmos Hanson stated, "Microsoft has a challenge in keeping [its subscription] appealing and valuable to current and future users, as the service requires continuous release of new content in order to retain and attract users."

