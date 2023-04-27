High On Life Tops 7.5 Million Players - News

Squanch Games have announced the first-person shooter, High On Life, has surpassed 7.5 million unique players.

One week after the game launched it had already set several Xbox records. This included the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever. It also had the biggest release of a single player-only game in Game Pass history.

High On Life released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on December 13, 2022.

