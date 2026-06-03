LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Launches September 18 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games announced LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 18.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 22.

View the Switch 2 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a brand-new open world action adventure video game that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, and jam-packed with Batman nostalgia, DC lore, and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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