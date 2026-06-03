Rumor: Nintendo Direct Set for Next Week - News

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by, posted 12 hours ago

A Nintendo Direct is reportedly coming next week, according to insider Nate the Hate on YouTube.

"We are in the month of June and expectations are there will be a Direct in the near future," said Nate. "Do these claims have merit? When will Nintendo begin to discuss their 2026 plans with us after Star Fox and Rhythm Heaven, and Splatoon Raiders? What does the rest of 2026 look like from Nintendo?

"We'll be getting that answer very soon, as from what I have heard, the Nintendo Direct will take place next week, the second week of June. And just to be clear, that that is the week of the 8th."

This would be the first major Nintendo Direct since September 2025. However, there have been smaller showcase since then, which includes Partner Showcases, Indie Worlds, and ones focused on a single game.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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