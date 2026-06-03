Rumor: Nintendo Direct Set for Next Week - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,223 Views
A Nintendo Direct is reportedly coming next week, according to insider Nate the Hate on YouTube.
"We are in the month of June and expectations are there will be a Direct in the near future," said Nate. "Do these claims have merit? When will Nintendo begin to discuss their 2026 plans with us after Star Fox and Rhythm Heaven, and Splatoon Raiders? What does the rest of 2026 look like from Nintendo?
"We'll be getting that answer very soon, as from what I have heard, the Nintendo Direct will take place next week, the second week of June. And just to be clear, that that is the week of the 8th."
This would be the first major Nintendo Direct since September 2025. However, there have been smaller showcase since then, which includes Partner Showcases, Indie Worlds, and ones focused on a single game.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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After 23 consecutive guesses the 24th one could be right.
The only guesses we've seen for a nintendo direct stated it would be in summer, and next week is in fact, summer, so what are you even talking about
Summer is in 3 weeks, man.
Yes the astronomical/meteorological start is on June 21.
Colloquially people tend to mean when public school is out... Usually the last week of May
Its going to be on Tuesday or Wednesday...
Nintendo has historically preferred to go either before or after Sony and Xbox... but not in between
Nate certainly has credibility but even your average enthusiast could predict this timing with relative accuracy
I mean the patterns don't make much sense anymore, but June is still pretty likely.
We need to find out the holiday title, even if it's a game like Switch 2 Sports instead of Luigi's Mansion 4 or 3D Mario.
3D Mario for this year seems not the most probable, unless the team was very efficiently splitting focus between DK and 3D Mario.
Super Smash Bros. if Sakurai is director again seems nearly impossible to release this year even if it's announced this month or later this year. Again, a case of a team working on something else (Kirby Air Riders).
Luigi's Mansion 4 or Switch 2 Sports are quite likely for the holiday title, or maybe a game that skipped Switch like Nintendogs.