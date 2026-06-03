System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster Out Now for Switch 2 - News

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Developer Nightdive Studios announced System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 for $17.99. Owners of the Switch version can upgrade for free.

The Switch 2 version has higher resolution models, bonus materials, and cross-play capabilities compared to the Switch version.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store in June 2025, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in July 2025.

Read details on the game below:

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster by Nightdive Studios brings to you the modernized remaster of the first-person shooter / RPG classic, featuring cross-play cooperative multiplayer and more.

It’s the year 2114 and as you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are… and something has gone terribly wrong. Hybrid mutants and deadly robots roam the halls while the cries from the remaining crew reverberate through the cold hull of the ship. SHODAN, a rogue AI bent on the destruction of mankind has taken over and it’s up to you to stop her.

Delve through the corridors of the derelict ship Von Braun and immerse yourself in the story rich atmosphere and environments. Explore deck by deck and unravel the horrifying fate of the Von Braun and her crew.

Key Features:

Cross-play cooperative multiplayer.

Choose from three branches of the Military; O.S.A, Marines or Navy and experiment with different play styles.

Enhanced characters, weapon models, and animations.

Optimized controller support.

Quality of life Improvements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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