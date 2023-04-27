The Caligula Effect 2 Launches This Fall for PS5 - News

/ 304 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NIS America announced the turn-based RPG, The Caligula Effect 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in North America, Europe, and Oceania this Fall.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.



View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A virtuadoll named Regret has created the world of Redo in order to save people from their past regrets by imprisoning them in a simulation. However, this “paradise” is shaken to the core when a virtual idol named χ breaks into Regret’s virtual reality and restores one of its residents’ memories of the real world. In order to escape Redo, they reestablish the resistance group, the Go-Home Club. Together, they must fight against Regret and her enforcers, the Obbligato Musicians.

Welcome to Tatefushi Academy

Meet the fresh faces of the Go-Home Club, whose memories are awakened by the virtuadoll, χ. Recruit other students to aid you, challenge the virtuadoll, Regret, and her Obbligato Musicians, and escape the false world of Redo!

Breakout Battles

Utilize the Imaginary Chain to predict your enemies’ moves and form the perfect strategy, and employ calculated techniques to gain a tactical advantage in combat.

An Unforgettable Paradise

Masterfully crafted story scenarios from Persona writer Tadashi Satomi and Director Takuya Yamanaka along with a pulse-pounding, vocaloid-inspired soundtrack makes the world of Redo a memorable visual and audio experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles