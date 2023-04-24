Dead Island 2 Sales Top 1 Million Units in 3 Days - Sales

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has sold over one million units worldwide in the first three days of release.

There have also been over 11 million total hours played, more than 28 million total number of player deaths, over 45 million zombies sliced in half, more than 756 million zombie limbs hacked off, and 1.1 billion total number of zombies slayed.

Dead Island 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store on April 21.

HELL-A welcomed over a million Slayers during its launch weekend.

