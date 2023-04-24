By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Dead Island 2 Sales Top 1 Million Units in 3 Days

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 698 Views

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has sold over one million units worldwide in the first three days of release.

There have also been over 11 million total hours played, more than 28 million total number of player deaths, over 45 million zombies sliced in half, more than 756 million zombie limbs hacked off, and 1.1 billion total number of zombies slayed.

Dead Island 2 released for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|SPlayStation 4Xbox OnePC via Epic Games Store on April 21.

5 Comments
shikamaru317 (6 hours ago)

That's not bad at all. It was never going to be as successful as Techland's (who made the original Dead Island) Dying Light 2, which sold 3m first week, people were always going to be skeptical of buying Dead Island 2 due to how long it was in dev hell and due to it's developer, Dambuster, who made the 50 meta Homefront: The Revolution before Dead Island 2, but Dead Island 2's good reviews (only about 2 points lower than Dying Light 2) really helped out it's sales it seems.

TheLegendaryBigBoss (5 hours ago)

Epic Games Store exclusive. Disgusting.

Giggity_goo (3 hours ago)

im having a blast with it. i like the idea of bosses at end of some missions, i wasnt sure about it being levels instead of semi open world until i started playing it.. i got gold edition for £60 off cdkeys

The Fury (6 hours ago)

My workmate has it, is loving it. He says it's much better than the original and both Dying Lights.

TheTitaniumNub The Fury (1 hour ago)

I'll take it with a grain salt compared to the first Dying Light, but I believe it when he says it's better than Dying Light 2, that game was AWFUL.

