Dead Island 2 Sales Top 1 Million Units in 3 Days - Sales
William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago
Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has sold over one million units worldwide in the first three days of release.
There have also been over 11 million total hours played, more than 28 million total number of player deaths, over 45 million zombies sliced in half, more than 756 million zombie limbs hacked off, and 1.1 billion total number of zombies slayed.
Dead Island 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store on April 21.
HELL-A welcomed over a million Slayers during its launch weekend.— Dead Island (@deadislandgame) April 24, 2023
That's mind-blowing. Thank you! #DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/zcowIPTM3C
That's not bad at all. It was never going to be as successful as Techland's (who made the original Dead Island) Dying Light 2, which sold 3m first week, people were always going to be skeptical of buying Dead Island 2 due to how long it was in dev hell and due to it's developer, Dambuster, who made the 50 meta Homefront: The Revolution before Dead Island 2, but Dead Island 2's good reviews (only about 2 points lower than Dying Light 2) really helped out it's sales it seems.
im having a blast with it. i like the idea of bosses at end of some missions, i wasnt sure about it being levels instead of semi open world until i started playing it.. i got gold edition for £60 off cdkeys
My workmate has it, is loving it. He says it's much better than the original and both Dying Lights.
I'll take it with a grain salt compared to the first Dying Light, but I believe it when he says it's better than Dying Light 2, that game was AWFUL.