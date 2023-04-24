Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends, and Advance Wars 1+2 Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Dead Island 2 is one of three games to debut in the top 10 on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 22, 2023.

Dead Island 2 debuted in first place and is the third biggest launch of 2023, behind Hogwarts Legacy and the remake of Resident Evil 4. Dead Island 2 sold about half of what Resident Evil 4 sold, but sold far more than the remake of Dead Space.

Minecraft Legends debuted in second place. The Nintendo Switch version accounted for 76 percent of its retail sales, followed by the PlayStation version at 19 percent, and the Xbox version at five percent. It should be noted the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and these figures don't include digital sales.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp debuted in second with sales not far behind Minecraft Legends.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to fourth place with sales down 13 percent, while FIFA 23 fell four spots to fifth place with sales down 25 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Dead Island 2 - NEW Minecraft Legends - NEW Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Super Mario Odyssey Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4 Remake Minecraft (NS) God of War: Ragnarök

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

