Grand Theft Auto V Retakes Top Spot on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 16, 2023.

NBA 2K23 is up one spot to second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from sixth to third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up from four spots to fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fifth place and Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4 The Last of US Part II FIFA 23 PGA Tour 2K23

