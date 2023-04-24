Cliff Bleszinksi Wants Nexon and Third-Party to Revive LawBreakers - News

posted 1 hour ago

Cliff Bleszinksi, aka Cliffy B, opened Boss Key Productions in April 2014 and released the first-person shooter LawBreakers in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. The studio would close in May 2018 and the servers for the game would shut down in September 2018.

Bleszinksi via Twitter has shown interest in resurrecting LawBreakers. Publisher Nexon also owns the rights to the IP and Bleszinksi is open to talking with Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney.

"Well, turns out Nexon does own the rights to LawBreakers," said Bleszinksi via Twitter. "Owen Mahoney how about sliding into my DMs so we can talk about a resurrection?"

A fan asked Bleszinksi if he wanted to bring back LawBreakers and he said he is over being a CEO and lead designer, but is interesting in consultanting.

"I'm over being CEO and lead designer," said Bleszinksi. "Shiz is exhausting. But if a 3rd party wants to resurrect it with Nexon I'm down for consulting."

Well, turns out Nexon does own the rights to LawBreakers. @owenmahoney how about sliding into my DMs so we can talk about a resurrection? — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 19, 2023

I'm over being CEO and lead designer. Shiz is exhausting.



But if a 3rd party wants to resurrect it with Nexon I'm down for consulting. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 22, 2023

