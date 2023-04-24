Cliff Bleszinksi Wants Nexon and Third-Party to Revive LawBreakers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 197 Views
Cliff Bleszinksi, aka Cliffy B, opened Boss Key Productions in April 2014 and released the first-person shooter LawBreakers in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. The studio would close in May 2018 and the servers for the game would shut down in September 2018.
Bleszinksi via Twitter has shown interest in resurrecting LawBreakers. Publisher Nexon also owns the rights to the IP and Bleszinksi is open to talking with Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney.
"Well, turns out Nexon does own the rights to LawBreakers," said Bleszinksi via Twitter. "Owen Mahoney how about sliding into my DMs so we can talk about a resurrection?"
A fan asked Bleszinksi if he wanted to bring back LawBreakers and he said he is over being a CEO and lead designer, but is interesting in consultanting.
"I'm over being CEO and lead designer," said Bleszinksi. "Shiz is exhausting. But if a 3rd party wants to resurrect it with Nexon I'm down for consulting."
But if a 3rd party wants to resurrect it with Nexon I'm down for consulting.
From what I heard (and once watched someone play) LawBreakers was actually a really good game but just couldn't get the player base it needed. At the time, not sure people really wanted that sort of game however. It was just another hero arena shooter trying to replicate the success of Overwatch. Not sure what Cliff B can do really however, the IP has no fanbase and it would be better for him and whatever studio he gets involved with in the future to do something new.
It was more a traditional arena shooter in terms of speed. Overwatch is dog slow, but LawBreakers was about gaining as much as speed as you can like you did in the 90s, but it lacked game modes until it was too late, lacked an identity of what it was trying to be, and like mentioned before, release was sandwiched between the high popularity of Overwatch and PUBG at the time. So there was a lot going against it, but it felt like a breath of fresh air in the FPS genre, imo.