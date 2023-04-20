PlayStation Increases Steam Game Prices in Several Countries - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has increased the price of several of its PlayStation games available on PC via Steam in some countries.

A user on ResetEra first spotted the price increases that have now been verified by VideoGamesChronicle using SteamDB.

God of War, Spider-Man Remastered, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Returnal are all confirmed to have increased in price on Steam in Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Japan, and South Korea.

How much the price has increased varies by country and game. All four games in Canada have increased by $10 CAD. In Japan, the prices have increased by 29 percent to 32.5 percent.

In Argentina, the prices have increased the most. God of War has gone up from 4,199 pesos to 8,499 Pesos, Spider-Man Remastered doubled in price, while Sackboy A Big Adventure and Returnal increased by 67 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles