PS5 Sells Over 800K, Setting PlayStation Record - Americas Hardware Estimates for March 2023

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 811,288 units sold for March 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 16.10 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 392,078 units to bring its lifetime sales to 47.86 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 367,728 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.46 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,666 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.56 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 430,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 79,000 units. PS4 sold 381,502 units for the month of March 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 289,004 units.

The PlayStation 5 in March is now tracking ahead of the PlayStation 4 in the Americas. The PlayStation 5 also set a PlayStation record for most units sold in the month of March beating the previous record holder, which was set by the launch of the PSP in March 2005.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 475,307 (141.5%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 196,761 units (-33.4%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 224,884 units (-38.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down 20,691 units (-85.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 145,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 29,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 57,000 units. It should be noted March is a five week month, while February is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.98 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.08 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.97 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for March 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 811,288 (16,098,115) Switch - 392,078 (47,864,349) Xbox Series X|S - 367,728 (12,461,024) PlayStation 4 - 3,666 (41,563,998)

USA hardware estimates for March 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 680,226 Switch - 330,167 Xbox Series X|S - 310,081 PlayStation 4 - 3,126

Weekly Sales:

March 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 151,168 Switch - 74,204 Xbox Series X|S - 66,071 PlayStation 4 - 747

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 126,528 Switch - 62,629 Xbox Series X|S - 55,723 PlayStation 4 - 634

March 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 152,378 Switch - 73,117 Xbox Series X|S - 67,871 PlayStation 4 - 739

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 127,879 Switch - 61,732 Xbox Series X|S - 57,341 PlayStation 4 - 628

March 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 156,946 Switch - 81,260 Xbox Series X|S - 69,165 PlayStation 4 - 735

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 131,651 Switch - 68,442 Xbox Series X|S - 58,298 PlayStation 4 - 624

March 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 185,089 Xbox Series X|S - 85,354 Switch - 77,078 PlayStation 4 - 731

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 155,212 Xbox Series X|S - 71,873 Switch - 64,836 PlayStation 4 - 622

April 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 165,707 Switch - 86,419 Xbox Series X|S - 79,267 PlayStation 4 - 714

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 138,956 Switch - 72,528 Xbox Series X|S - 66,846 PlayStation 4 - 618

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

