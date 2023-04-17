Joseph Staten Joins Netflix Games as Creative Director on AAA Multiplatform Game - News

Joseph Staten announced he has Joined Netflix Games as the Creative Director on a new AAA multiplatform game that is based on an original IP.

"In my work life, there's nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures," said Staten via Twitter.

So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go!"

Staten left Xbox and Microsoft earlier this month. He is best known for being the head of creative on Halo Infinite and cinematic director on the original Halo trilogy.

