Joseph Staten is Leaving Xbox and Microsoft

Joseph Staten, who was the head of creative on Halo Infinite and cinematic director on the original Halo trilogy, is leaving Xbox and Microsoft.

"Hey folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft," said Staten via Twitter. "I'll have more info to share soon, but for now, I'd just like to thank all my Xbox colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure."

A Microsoft spokesperson in a statement sent to IGN said, "We're grateful for Joseph's contributions to the Halo franchise and Xbox as a whole. We wish him all the best in his new adventure.”

He started working at Bungie in the 1990's and was responsible for writing, editing, and directing cutscenes on the original Halo trilogy. He stayed with Bungie after they split with Microsoft, but left in 2013 and rejoined Microsoft in 2014 to work at Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

In 2020, Staten joined 343 Industries as a leader to help with development on Halo Infinite. It was reported in January of this year Staten was leaving 343 Industries to rejoin Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

