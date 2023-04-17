Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Resident Evil 4 Remake is in 2nd - Sales

/ 257 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 14, 2023, which ended April 11, 2023.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 dropped to second place, FIFA 23 is up one spot to third place, and Dredge in its second week is up from fifth to fourth place.

The Elder Scrolls Online is in fifth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up from eighth to sixth place. Sons of the Forest is up two spots to seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Resident Evil 4 FIFA 23 Dredge The Elder Scrolls Online Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sons of the Forest Rust Hogwarts Legacy Demonologist

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Apex Legends Steam Deck Resident Evil 4 FIFA 23 Destiny 2 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Dredge PUGB: Battlegrounds The Elder Scrolls Online

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles