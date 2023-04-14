Remedy Entertainment Changes Logo for First Time in More Than 20 Years - News

Control and Alan Wake developer, Remedy Entertainment, announced it has changed its logo for the first time in over 20 years.

"A few years ago, as our studio has been transforming from creating a single game at a time to making several simultaneously and expanding beyond the borders of Finland, to a second location in Stockholm, Sweden, we embarked on a mission to refine our visual identity," announced Remedy.

"We haven’t updated our logo in more than 20 years. That is, until now."

View the new logo below:

Read the full blog post from Remedy below:

Creating a new logo and a refreshed visual identity for Remedy was an emotional journey, like anything to do with art. For longtime Remedy followers, you surely know how vital artistic direction is for us. Not just in our games but from the standpoint of how our studio identity looks. Not to mention our hoodies!

As a game development studio, we have come a long way since 1995 when we got our start. Remedy is constantly evolving.

The bullet in the letter R in the old logo represented the era of Max Payne, but the Remedy of now is much bigger than a single game; we have a whole portfolio of games, new and old.

It was time to update and redefine our visual identity to bring more consistency, showcase our evolution over the years, and better express our vision of today’s Remedy.

The Remedy logo means a lot to us, but we know it also means a lot to you. Like the games we create at Remedy, we approached this process with great care, consideration and a lot of passion!

We want to create memorable worlds, stories, and characters for you to experience through our games. We wanted our new logo to reflect how we constantly evolve and continue creating exciting games with the very best people. However, it’s all still one Remedy where courageous creativity thrives. We hope you like the new look.

Our future is incredibly exciting. Despite almost three decades in the game industry, in many ways it feels we are only getting started. You can look forward to Alan Wake 2 later this year and several great Remedy experiences to play in the coming years.

