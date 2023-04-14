Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released the launch trailer for the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West.

The Burning Shores DLC will release for the PlayStation 5 on April 19 for $19.99. It won't release for the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, a millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity has carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago.

Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West, as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds.

“The Burning Shores” contains additional content for Horizon Forbidden West, including new storylines, characters, and experiences in a stunning yet hazardous new area.

Travel beyond the Forbidden West as Aloy’s story continues.

Encounter new machines and a compelling new story.

To enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including Singularity) in the PlayStation 5 version of Horizon Forbidden West—following the main quest, the player will receive a call over Aloy’s Focus, beginning the downloadable content.

