Resident Evil 4 Remake Tops the Steam Charts, The Last of Us Part I Debuts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has remained in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 14, 2023, which ended April 4, 2023.

The Last of Us Part I has debuted in third place, Dredge debuted in fifth place, and Smalland: Survive the Wilds debuted in seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck The Last of Us Part I - NEW FIFA 23 Dredge - New Naraka: Bladepoint Smalland: Survive the Wilds - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Sons of the Forest Forza Horizon 5

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Apex Legends Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck Destiny 2 PUGB: Battlegrounds The Last of Us Part I - NEW FIFA 23 Dredge - NEW Naraka: Bladepoint

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

